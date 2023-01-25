The Douglas Bulldogs started their season focusing on a championship mindset. As they continued to work on that mindset it became ingrained in them daily through practices and performances.

Their focus definitely worked well when, on the first day of Spiritline state competition, they took the Division III/IV partner stunt championship for the second year in a row and then went on to finish their second day of competition with another state title, Division III/IV coed cheer. The coed cheer team also took three of the four specialty awards: crowd response cheer, solid stunt sequence and lasting impression.

