Douglas High School's co-ed cheer team won the state championship Saturday. Team members include Carlos Acosta, Lleyten Angulo, Elijah Barallardos, Isac Botello, Arian Chavez, Victor Cossio, Christopher Duarte, Christian Estrada, Andrew Grijalva, Katrina Altamirano, Jiselle Arciniega, Zoraya Botello, Diva Greenwood, Fernanda Guillen, Jezilyn Jimenez, Zayret Lopez, Ana Sofia Martinez, Mia Ochoa-Rembis, Thamara Reyes, Valerie Valenzuela, Synae Jimenez and Sergio Cordova. The team is coached by Andrea Barallardos, Ysabelle Nieblas, Ramon Barallardos and Yetzabell Rojas
From left, Douglas High School's partner stunt team of Carlos Acosta, Elijah Barallardos and Fernanda Guillen.
The Douglas Bulldogs started their season focusing on a championship mindset. As they continued to work on that mindset it became ingrained in them daily through practices and performances.
Their focus definitely worked well when, on the first day of Spiritline state competition, they took the Division III/IV partner stunt championship for the second year in a row and then went on to finish their second day of competition with another state title, Division III/IV coed cheer. The coed cheer team also took three of the four specialty awards: crowd response cheer, solid stunt sequence and lasting impression.
“We came back to school on Jan. 3 and we hadn’t even hit our routine one time,” said coach Andrea Barallardos, Douglas High physics and engineering teacher who also sponsors SkillsUSA. “It became crunch time and they all just pulled together; but once you get 20 super dedicated athletes all together, it’s amazing what they can accomplish in a short period of time.
“This was the first time we took two state titles in one year. We started last summer talking about the championship mindset that we needed to have and our goal was to win state at the end of the season. We didn’t focus on any other team; we didn’t focus on anything else but meeting that goal. We created a plan on how to get there and just followed through with that.
“It’s an indescribable feeling taking two state titles; it’s such a feeling of validation and pride in your team. It’s so good to see your school’s name, your city represented and these kids who worked so hard towards that get recognized. The joy on their faces when they won made me feel so good as a teacher, as a coach — I just can’t even describe it. It’s amazing. But it’s also all the little moments that we’ll remember forever. I’m super proud of my team and thankful for all our coaches; I’m also thankful to have a very supportive school, parents, and spiritline booster club.”
According to Barallardos this is the second year partner stunt athletes senior Carlos Acosta, junior Fernanda Guillen and sophomore Elijah Barallardos brought home the state title.
“Although I went into this competition weekend wanting to defend my partner stunt championship,” Acosta said, “I needed the whole team to win the coed championship. They all deserve a moment like this. I can now retire from this program knowing I did my job as a captain. I can close this chapter of my life with immense satisfaction.”
“It’s an incredible feeling knowing the time and effort we put in, loving what we do and being able to perform in front of many people who love to watch and support us,” said Guillen, who competed on both the partner stunt and coed cheer teams.
“Winning state was full of a lot of different emotions that all felt really good,” Barallardos said. “My goals for next year are to keep getting better and to win more state titles.”
Barallardos is assisted by Ysabelle Nieblas, Yetzabell Rojas and Ramon Barallardos, all former cheerleaders. The Spiritlines’ leadership team includes Acosta, senior Jezilyn Jimenez, senior Katrina Altamirano, junior Jiselle Arciniega and junior Christian Estrada.
“Winning a state title is a great feeling,” Altamirano said of finishing her senior year as a state champion. “I’m so proud of my entire team and all their hard work and dedication; we kept pushing and never gave up. I’ve never been more proud of my team. I’d love to thank our coaches – if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have gotten as far as we did. A final thank you to all the parents because we couldn’t have done it without them.
“It’s very exciting and an incredible feeling to take state,” Arciniega said. “Once you step on that mat it’s your moment to shine, to show your skills, and to represent your team. It was an emotional and exciting feeling when they announced us as state champions. Thanks to everyone who has supported me, especially my family and my teammates who are like a second family to me, and my coaches.”
“It was a great experience taking a state championship,” Estrada said. “It felt amazing knowing that I was a part of the leadership team and helped our team take state. I’d like to thank my coach who is a big role model to me and all my coaches who have taught me so much about cheer over the years. My little sister Fernanda, who I really look up to, is also on the Spiritline; she’s done amazing this year winning two state titles.”
Barallardos says she is proud of all her athletes not only for their state championships but for their hard work, dedication and championship mindset.
“When you think about competing you think about competing with yourself,” she said. “When you think about that and give the best that you can and you go out on that blue mat and do your absolute best, you can walk off the mat proud of what you did — then you are already a champion. Winning the state title along with that is just icing; it’s all about being proud of all the work that you put in and proud of the routine and the performance you gave.”
