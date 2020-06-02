DOUGLAS - Even with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines in place, Douglas residents still managed to find time to honor those who had paid the ultimate sacrifice, attending the Fred Hilburn American Legion Memorial Day ceremony that was held Monday, May 25 in the Veteran’s Section of Calvary Cemetery.
The memorial service, that was streamed live on the American Legion’s Facebook page, was brief and included the traditional 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and the laying of several wreaths at the flag located inside the veteran’s section.
“Memorial Day is a day to remember those men and women who have endured the ultimate sacrifice defending our great nation,” Dustin Maklary, vice commander for the Fred Hilburn American Legion Post said in his remarks at the ceremony. “Today is different from Veteran’s Day where we honor service men and women past, present, deceased and alive who have served this great country in wartime and peacetime. The heroes that we remember today are not exclusive in any gender, race or religion. Not all of these heroes died because of enemy gunfire.”
Maklary stated that military service sometimes requires dangerous risks even when its members are not in an active combat zone.
“The hardest part of being a service member is the tragic loss of life of a fellow brother or sister in arms,” he said. “God bless you all you all, God bless America and God bless our fallen heroes.”
Arnold Romero, a retired U.S. Army reservist and Douglas police officer, was at Calvary Cemetery Sunday, May 24 placing flags at the graves of his father, Arnoldo who fought in the Korean war, as well as three uncles who all fought in World War II.
“Growing up our family was very patriotic,” he said. “I enlisted because of my family.”
Romero currently has a son Adrian who is serving in the Army in Korea.
“He’s been in almost 20-years, he’s a warrant officer,” Romero said. “I’m really proud of the military history in our family.”
Romero stated Memorial Day brings back a lot of memories of the stories his dad and uncles used to tell of when they were in the war.
“When you’re small you don’t realize what these guys went through while they were in the military,” he said. “Now I have a better understanding, and a lot more appreciation.”
Ivan Serrato was home from school and made a point to visit his grandfather’s, Anacelto M. Serrato’s, grave. Anacelto served in the U.S. Army and is buried in the veteran’s section at Calvary.
“This time of year means a lot to me and my family,” he said. “All of these men and women have fought for our country, our freedom. For us to have all that we have is truly a blessing.”