TUCSON — Douglas High School senior Isabella Smith was one of an estimated 180 who attended the 75th session of The American Legion Auxiliary premier program, American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State, June 5-11 on the University of Arizona campus.
“This ‘unique’ opportunity is open to girls completing their junior year of high school that meet the necessary qualifications,” the American Legion Auxiliary said in a press release. “American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State is a weeklong program designed to educate young women in the functions of their government and kindle the desire to actively participate in and responsibly fulfill their role as citizens.”
Smith, the only representative from Douglas, said she “had a blast” at Girls State and if provided the opportunity, she would do it all over again.
“It was absolutely amazing in every way,” she said. “We’d get up around 6 a.m. each morning and go until 10 or 11 p.m. each night. The people I met there were the best people I’ve met. We’re still communicating to this day. They were so kind and so welcoming. I was absolutely shocked. It was so weird going in there not knowing anyone and by the end of the week we were crying at having to say goodbye. Even though it had just been a week we left feeling like we had known each other for years.”
A press release on the event states American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State is composed of nine cities and three counties. There are 20 to 22 girls in each city and about 60 girls in each county. The girls are divided into two pseudo political parties called federalists and nationalists. Precinct committeemen watch over all elections and assist political parties. Each city elected a mayor and council and wrote their own ordinances and resolutions, a budget and a strategy for planning and zoning. Cities were assigned to a county and the educational process continued with campaigning and election to county and state positions. During the span of the week, they conducted regular city and party meetings, wrote and debated bills, received instruction from actual elected state/county officials and “learned by doing.”
“It was intense; we basically created a city from the ground up,” Smith said. “We created our own stores and basically had to add to the city. Our city was called Palo Verde. We didn’t get to name our city. The purpose was to learn everything we could about government, what role every part of government has, how important each part is and without one part it does not run smoothly.”
According to Penny Maklary, Girls State director, “this is a week that shapes a lifetime.”
She said girls were housed in an original home for Girls State for many years. State of the art, eco-friendly instructional classrooms throughout the university were assigned to the program this year.
“Similar to past years,” she said. “We have senior staff that work as city and county advisors, while junior counselors return from the previous year’s Girls State session, to assist senior staff in the education (and fun) process.”
Isabella, daughter of Kevin and Dr. Kathleen Gomez-Smith, is a senior this year at Douglas High School and is considering going into some kind of law practice after she graduates.
“I’m keeping my options open at the moment,” she said. “Nothing is for sure yet.”