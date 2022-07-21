Purchase Access

TUCSON — Douglas High School senior Isabella Smith was one of an estimated 180 who attended the 75th session of The American Legion Auxiliary premier program, American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State, June 5-11 on the University of Arizona campus.

“This ‘unique’ opportunity is open to girls completing their junior year of high school that meet the necessary qualifications,” the American Legion Auxiliary said in a press release. “American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State is a weeklong program designed to educate young women in the functions of their government and kindle the desire to actively participate in and responsibly fulfill their role as citizens.”

