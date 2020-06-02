Earlier this week Governor Doug Ducey issued a statewide Declaration of Emergency implementing a statewide curfew that began at 8 p.m. this past Sunday and expires at 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.
The curfew was brought about by the violent protests that have taken place following the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last week.
“Governor Ducey has once again moved with a strong sense of concern for protecting our community and citizens across the state,” Douglas Mayor Robert Uribe said Monday. “At this time of uncertainty and national protest, leadership and swift, calm action is important for the good of our residents. All citizens and businesses need to feel safe where they work and live. Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest is a fundamental value in our nation. His actions serve both.”
According to a press release from the Douglas Police Department, the curfew as stated by Governor Ducey, “is a measure to prevent the lawlessness attributed to civil unrest and rioting that have occurred in other parts of Arizona and across the nation.”
“The Douglas Police Department has not received any reports of civil disturbances to-date and does not view the order to have a negative impact on lawful activities and associated travel for our community,” the release states. “The information we are sharing is based on the language from the Governor’s Executive order. We do wish to reiterate that we do not see this as having a negative impact on lawful activities and associated travel for our community. Businesses are permitted to operate as normal.”
According to the release, the curfew does not affect those traveling to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend or animal; patronizing or operating private businesses; seeking medical care of fleeing dangerous circumstances; and associated travel.
“We are resolute in adjusting our tactics to provide continued public safety and service in these times of difficulty,” DPD Chief Kraig Fullen stated in the release.
The full declaration and details can be viewed here: https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2020/05/emergency-declaration-curfew-beginning-tonight