BISBEE — In reviewing the recently posted job description for a new Cochise County elections director, curiosity was piqued as an unusual question was asked of the candidates — their political affiliation.
As political affiliation is not a question asked of any other county employees, the Herald/Review reached out to county Human Resources Director Elda Orduno for clarification.
She responded, “After researching your question about political affiliation, we have deleted the question in the job announcement. We erroneously thought it was a statutory requirement.
“The identification of political affiliation is required for members of election boards (ARS 16-531). I believe this is where the confusion originated. When election board positions are filled, the question of political affiliation is required to be asked.
“When preparing to post the job announcement for the elections director position, this question was included by mistake simply because it had been asked when filling election board positions.”
She accepted full responsibility for the mistake and apologized to the public.
She also said the question to reveal the political affiliation for the elections director did not come from a prompt by County Recorder David Stevens, who is now in charge of elections, nor from Supervisor Tom Crosby.
Both of them, along with Supervisor Peggy Judd, have been actively attempting to change the way elections are held in the county as they say their constituents no longer have faith in the accuracy of tabulation machines.
The three want to return to the days of casting ballots in person at polling sites on Election Day and eliminate mail-in voting even though county voters overwhelmingly use the convenient method of casting their ballots.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone