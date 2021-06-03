BISBEE — Do rented small, electric scooters belong in Old Bisbee when the historic district already experiences heavy foot and vehicular traffic on narrow streets that could be non-scooter friendly?
It was a question pondered by the Mayor and City Council and the police and fire chiefs during Tuesday’s meeting.
Mike Butler, senior account executive at Bird, an electric powered scooter provider, pitched the idea of setting up a 90 day pilot program with possibly 50 to 75 scooters available for transportation in Old Bisbee to appeal to tourists. The Birds, which have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour, would be leased out and dropped off at select locations in the city.
Everyone who rents a scooter has to take a tutorial through a cellphone application, he said. The scooters offer a different type of transportation which could reduce the number of vehicles on city streets.
A person in Bisbee would be the manager of the operation and would charge and maintain the scooters, added Butler, who has never traveled to the city. There was someone in Old Bisbee ready to take on the job, but he was not sure of the name of the person.
Councilwoman Leslie Johns found the person on Facebook – David Russell, owner of Bisbee Tourism Center. He runs a golf cart tour, a small takeout restaurant, gift shop and provides lodging on Naco Rd. in Old Bisbee.
Butler said Russell would have to maintain the scooters, charge the long lasting batteries and pick up the scooters from the locations where customers left them — a labor intenive job.
While successful in over 150 cities around the world, Councilmembers Johns, Anna Cline, Joni Giacomino, Frank Davis and Mayor Ken Budge were reluctant to move forward due mostly to safety concerns.
Cline stated, “Things are so busy with tourists on sidewalks and walking out in the streets to take pictures, it sounds like a cluster waiting to happen. It’s highly irritating you have never been here.”
Giacomino was worried some would take the scooters on the sidewalks and create a safety issue for pedestrians and what parking the city would have to give up for a space for the scooters.
“It’s a can of worms for us,” Giacomino added.
Davis also pointed out the current state of congestion in the old town and stated, “This would be one more thing to deal with.”
Budge said he used the same sort of scooter to get around the University of Arizona Tucson campus and found it fun, but he was on designated path. He did not want to see scooters leaning up against Old Bisbee’s historic buildings ruining tourist photo opportunities. He has an electric scooter more road worthy and said, “It scares me sometimes.”
Police Chief Albert Echave worried about more traffic on the roads in Old Bisbee and people leaving the scooters scattered about lying on the ground.
“I’ve seen numerous scooters lying on the ground in Phoenix,” said Echave. “That seems to be a hazard to me.”
Fire Chief George Castillo main concern was the increased potential of accidents from people on scooters not knowing where they are going or being aware of the road conditions.
“There could be accidents with injuries and we have some blind curves and rough streets,” Castillo added.
However, Budge’s biggest concern was Butler was asking for a park, facility and right of way permit and had no details on what streets would be used, the times, where scooters could be dropped and the fee amount was not assessed.
Budge wanted to hear more from the residents on the scooters and told Butler, “We want our tourists to walk around Old Bisbee and enjoy the views, not necessarily scoot around. We’re just not that big to need a scooter to get around town.”
As no one made the motion to approve the right of way permit, the issue was moot.
Budge suggested Butler work with the city attorney to make a new ordinance concerning rental and drop off locations for the scooters to bring back to the council at a future date.
“I would like to see a lot more in writing than what I see tonight,” Budge said.