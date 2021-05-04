BENSON — In 1917, a group of local women started an all-volunteer service organization in Benson.
Three years later — in 1920 — they joined the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs, one of the world’s oldest and largest women’s service organizations.
While 2020 marked the official 100th anniversary of the Benson Woman’s Club as a GFWC member, COVID prevented the organization from celebrating its centennial milestone.
“At the May 10th City Council meeting, Mayor (Joe) Konrad is going to read a proclamation commemorating our club and its hundredth anniversary,” said 33-year club member and current vice-president Jackie Naegle. “As a service organization, we do different community outreach projects for Benson and surrounding areas.”
Every year a local high school graduate receives a $500 scholarship from the club. Members also work on projects that are donated to charitable organizations or nonprofits.
“Last year we provided 50 quilts to residents of Quiburi Mission, and 52 quilts to Project Linus, a nonprofit organization that distributes quilts and afghans to children in need,” Naegle said. “So, last year alone, our little club donated more than 100 quilts to different organizations.”
As the holiday season approaches, the club plans to raise money for the Community Food Pantry of Benson for its holiday distribution boxes, Naegle said.
Through her years with the club, Naegle finds the organization’s community service projects rewarding and enjoys the camaraderie she has found within the group.
“Not everything we do is work,” she laughed. “We just returned from a quilt retreat in Show Low, and it was wonderful.”
Along with Naegle, club President Judy Engman and member JoAnne Sturgeon attended the retreat where they met other like-minded women and exchanged ideas.
“Several women in our club are quilters, and we’re going to be hosting a quilt show on Nov. 20,” Engman said. “It’s going to be held at our club and anyone can enter it. We’re doing this as a fundraiser to pay off a new HVAC system, which was a $13,000 expense for our club.”
The club holds two craft fairs every year, in April and November, Engman added.
“The upcoming craft fair is Nov. 6, and the money we raise will be donated to a charity.”
The Benson Woman’s Club welcomes new members. The business meetings are the second Thursday of the month at noon, while the first, third and fourth Thursdays are set aside to work on projects.The project meetings are at 10 a.m. and are at the club building, 269 S. San Pedro St.
Those interested in joining the group can contact Naegle at 520-401-1172
“Women’s clubs all over the world are dedicated to community improvement and helping others through volunteer service,” Engman said. “It’s always rewarding to know that what we do enhances the lives of others through community outreach and charitable contributions. That’s what we’re all about.”