I hadn't swung a golf club in a couple of weeks and the need was compelling. I decided to drive the 35 miles to Mountain View Golf Course on Fort Huachuca. The driving range displayed a gorgeous expanse of lush grass; ditto for the practice putting green. Yellow range balls and blue skies complemented an inviting scene and soon, ball compressed against clubface provided that salubrious feeling to which I had become addicted.
Sociologists inform us all humans are born with the instinct to "play." That instinct was strong in my youth, and led to many experiences in multiple sports, precursors to college and professional baseball, and eventually pathways to coaching careers in high school and college.
The aging process puts time limits on some sports. For me and for many others, golf fills the void.
I've often wondered how I might have ended up without sports in high school and college. I have seen ample evidence that sports can save kids by providing incentives to attend and remain in school so as to play, and motivation to be part of a sports team.
I think I might have been one kid who was "saved" through school sports. In any case, I'm sure I would ultimately have taken up golf, this sweet "game for a lifetime."