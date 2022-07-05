Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace, along with town council members Cynthia Butterworth, Debra Trate and Keith Settlemeyer, serve up grilled hot dogs and beans at the town's Fourth of July celebration Monday.
Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace, along with town council members Cynthia Butterworth, Debra Trate and Keith Settlemeyer, serve up grilled hot dogs and beans at the town's Fourth of July celebration Monday.
Fourth of July in Huachuca City was celebrated with a pie eating contest, cake walk, musical chairs and multiple games for kids, swimming, hot dogs and watermelon.
RockUs entertained the crowd gathered at Huachuca City’s Leffingwell Park, while families stretched out on lawn chairs to enjoy a cool July afternoon and evening.
“Our Fourth of July celebration went really well,” said Stephanie Fulton, Huachuca City’s director of library and community services. “Several nonprofits came out and set booths up, and we had fun games for kids scattered around the park. Fry Fire Department brought their Smoke House and a fire hose game for kids.”
Along with games for children, the town held four cake walks for all ages, and there were three free raffle prizes with gift cards.
“It was so nice to see members of the community coming out and having fun,” Fulton said. “We want to thank all the support we received from town staff, and we want to thank our council members for manning the grill. We served three hundred hotdogs with all the traditional Fourth of July fixings: chili, sauerkraut, chips and watermelon.”
Seventeen-year-old Makeda Walker won the pie eating contest, but was closely contested by London Dangerfield, who is 8.
“I got runner up this year, but I’ll be better next year because I’m going to be 9 years old,” Dangerfield promised. “Next year I’m going to win.”
Events at the park ended with a traditional fireworks display.
“It was a really fun afternoon and evening,” said Danita Lewis. “They put on a good fireworks show, the band was really good and everyone was having a good time. It was a great way to spend the Fourth of July.”
