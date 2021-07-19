SUNIZONA — A committee now seeks property owners’ interest in forming a 60-square mile water district for the area of Sunizona along the north and south sides of State Route 181 from U.S. Route 191 to Price Ranch Road.
The boundaries are Night Owl Trail to the north, Price Ranch Road to the east, Lavender Road to the south and U.S. Route 191 to the west.
ChiricahuaWater.org (CWO) was formed because many in the Sunizona area have experienced water problems and one possible resolution is to form a water district and create a new water system to serve people whose wells are dry and those whose wells are increasingly at risk, said John Shaver, a member of the CWO committee who was raised in the Kansas Settlement area and has been a resident in the Sunizona area since 2015.
“Benefits of a community water system could include decreases in home insurance, increases in property value as well as assurance of a steady water supply,” he said. “People whose wells have gone dry and those experiencing a decline in the depth to water of their wells could have some peace of mind knowing there’s a water system available to them.”
He also thought it would prop up property values as those parcels with dry wells could be served in the new system.
“They wouldn’t have to worry about their wells going dry or hauling water,” he added. “There would be a resource already available.”
The idea of a water district was last floated in 2015 in Sunsites north of Sunizona where agricultural pumping has created a cone of depression under Kansas Settlement, but the state legislators at the time said the district did not have the support of enough residents and property owners.
The dire dilemma of water issues in the Willcox Basin Aquifer is well–known by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) whose hydrologists recorded the significant decline in the water levels of wells over the past several years.
The Willcox Basin covers about 1,911 square miles running north of Willcox into Graham County to the Aravaipa Creek Basin, east to the San Simon Valley Sub-basin and the Chiricahua Mountains, south to the Douglas Basin and the San Bernardino Valley, and west to the Dragoon Mountains and the Upper San Pedro Basin. The region includes Willcox, the towns of Cochise, Sunizona, Pearce and Sunsites, and the community of Kansas Settlement.
“Groundwater pumping - used primarily for agricultural purposes - commenced in the early 1940s. Although water demand has fluctuated over time, in general high rates of groundwater pumping continue to occur and have, consequently, altered the groundwater flow system to a significant extent,” states ADWR in a 2018 Willcox Basin study.
In addition, hydrologists reported at least three sub-regional cones of depression in the southern aquifer area, including the general Kansas Settlement area, the Cochise agricultural/power plant area and the Sunsites area. Data indicate that the cone of depression associated with the Kansas Settlement area is generally coalescing into a broader, regional-scale groundwater depression due to pumpage in the Sunizona area.
According to ADWR, a cone of depression occurs when pumping lowers the water table. Groundwater flows towards the cone of depression which changes the natural direction of groundwater and can drop the depth to water drying up wells.
Now, as the number of concerned well owners has dramatically increased, the thought was to toss out the idea again in a more limited area and see how much interest it drew.
Shaver and fellow committee members Lisa Boone, Courtney Adcock, Laura Lind and Brenda Whittaker contacted some 1,300 property owners representing over 2,000 parcels within the proposed district lines via postcards.
About 380 were returned at last count and only about 90 property owners showed support for the district, Shaver said. Some were returned to lack of current addresses.
“That’s way less than half of the responders,” he added.
Once the committee establishes there is enough support, the next step is to conduct a preliminary engineering report and feasibility study which can be funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for up to $30,000, he said.
Shaver confirmed the cost for two new wells and the distribution system would be a few million dollars, but the actual cost will not be determined until the feasibility study is complete. The property owners within the district, once formed, would be responsible for the costs and maintenance and would pay a water district tax on top of property tax. More grants could be sought to help defray costs or a low interest loan would reduce the owners annual tax liability.
He also noted the committee members do not have well water problems at the current time.
“Though I’m okay, it would be good to have an alternative water source if needed. We’re thinking it would cost around $100 to $150 a year for the system,” he added. “That would be cheaper than drilling a new well.”
He and the other committee members have fielded numerous questions about the district and received positive and negative responses, including concerns over government involvement in their water supply.
“We try to talk them through it. But, we’re not trying to talk anybody into it. There are those for it and some are adamantly against it. All we're doing now is seeing what people want” Shaver said. “Frankly, this may not be feasible.”
Some property owners are from out of state and have little interest in water problems, he noted.
And, yes, he agrees heavy industrial agriculture has had an impact on the water levels in the basins, though drought, private and public water companies and an increase in population also have impacts.
The Arizona Drought Monitor has all of Cochise County listed as in extreme drought as of July 13.
“We’re not about pointing fingers at anyone,” said Shaver. “It’s not fair to blame the farmers.”
However, many do blame agriculture’s deep wells and extreme pumping to maintain dairy cows and yearlings and grain crops as well as nut and orchard farms.
With wells down to 2,000 feet, according to ADWR, the agricultural pumps have impacted and will continue to impact the access to water as there is no way for the aquifer to be recharged from stormwater alone.
For more information and to request a postcard, which are due Saturday, July 31, for those within the boundaries of the water district, visit the webpage: https://chiricahuawater.org/?fbclid=IwAR3Gpw8RNEpyQk7QumdvaS0HMJSJaAUMi_z6-WPPwsVQw81Fu8Su5E5pn9U.