DRAGOON - Five-year-old Savannah Morrison wants her community’s help in raising awareness and funds for the International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF). Rett syndrome is a rare neurological disorder.
Savannah is the daughter of Lonnie & Sarah Morrison, and along with brother are organizing Fill Your Freezer for Rett charity raffle, an opportunity for two people to each win approximately 75 pounds worth of pork to fill their freezers.
The winners are drawn on September 9, with all the proceeds benefiting the IRSF.
Savannah, in kindergarten at Benson Elementary, loves to ride her horse, enjoys reading, and like many girls her age, dreams of being a princess.
Dad says the child they nicknamed Sassy Savvy, “is a firecracker.”
Way in the future she aspires to be a “marine life veterinarian.”
Yes, the child also has Rett syndrome.
She was born to Lonnie and Sarah in late 2017, a baby girl, and sister to Lonnie, who was three.
At six months Sarah noticed some developmental delays in Savannah. She essentially stopped developing, and while she could sit, she would not walk, and through regression would lose function in her hand.
Sarah says her daughter had good care. “Our doctor was amazing, and he looked it up and gave us all the information he could, but he didn't know it either because it's rare. So, you get with a neurologist because the neurologist is really the primary specialist in the field.
Rett is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females, and much more rarely in males.
Like the Morrisons, parents find out through missed milestones or regression in development at 6-18 months.
The syndrome leads to severe impairments, affecting nearly every aspect of life: ability to speak, walk, eat and breathe easily.
The hallmark of the syndrome is near constant repetitive hand movements while awake.
Cognitive assessment in children with Rett is complicated, but like Savannah, they understand far more than they can communicate back.
Once diagnosed the Morrisons sought the help of the IRSF.
“It's such a big deal for us because they provide a lot of family resources. They helped us figure out how to get in with the clinic, and they helped connect us with other families so we could figure out what we were doing with our lives.”
IRSF is the leading Rett syndrome research and advocacy organization. For early 40 years they’ve been committed to advancements in research toward a cure while supporting families affected by Rett.
Through its legacy foundation pioneers, they’ve invested over $54M in research leading to identifying Rett syndrome’s cause, proving Rett syndrome is reversible in mice, and developing multiple clinical trials for Rett syndrome.
“A lot of times these kids are getting diagnosed even before they regress or at the beginning of the regression, so you find the support system within that Rett syndrome community to help boost you while you're watching your child lose skills. It's a tough process, so it's nice to have that support and that's part of what ISF helped give us.”
Lonnie agrees with Sarah, the support was essential, for a most difficult time, adding, “It's emotionally very hard, and it tears a lot of families apart when they get this diagnosis. We kind of made a conscious decision to not let it change the things we were going to do. We were going to let her do as much as possible.”
“I promised Savannah the day that she got her diagnosis that I would carry her through this life on my shoulders if I had to, and I would do everything I could to give her a normal childhood. That's what we have tried to do,” Lonnie said.
“I think everybody handles it differently, and for me, I like to control situations and I can't control Rett. So, what I did was, I started volunteering. I volunteered in every avenue I could within the Rett community. That's the part of our fundraising, it's the little bit of control we can have is to try to give back to this community that is supporting us, and to help and find the cure,” Sarah said.
Savannah is a Benson Bobcat, where Sarah is a fourth-grade teacher there.
She attends kinder classes, and with the help of a paraprofessional, she’s a typical school kid.
“I want to give the biggest shout-out to everybody in the Benson school district who believes in Savannah and treats her like part of their own family. We couldn't do it without them. They never questioned her abilities, and they support her in everything academically,” Sarah said.
Young Lonnie is now a third grader, a Bobcat too, and mom says, “he is an incredible little human being,” an affectionate and loving brother, and just what a little sister needs.
“He was made to be the perfect brother for her,” Sarah added.
The first-ever FDA-approved treatment for Rett became available on the market this year.
While this is exciting for the Rett community, it is just another step toward the end goal: a cure.
That’s why Savannah, and her family want your help, and that’s why they’re holding their second charity raffle.
“Savannah is a lover of all animals, but particularly pigs. Because of this, our family is now raising pigs for meat production,” Savannah’s mom shared.
Maid Rite Feeds is donating the feed costs and Rafter M Meats, both in Willcox, will process the meat.
Tickets for the September 9 raffle are $10 each or 6 for $50.
It’s possible for the same person to win both prizes for a total of 150 pounds.
Follow Savannah on Facebook: Savannah’s Story.
To learn more about the IRSF at rettsyndrome.org.