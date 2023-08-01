DRAGOON - Five-year-old Savannah Morrison wants her community’s help in raising awareness and funds for the International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF). Rett syndrome is a rare neurological disorder.

Savannah is the daughter of Lonnie & Sarah Morrison, and along with brother are organizing Fill Your Freezer for Rett charity raffle, an opportunity for two people to each win approximately 75 pounds worth of pork to fill their freezers.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?