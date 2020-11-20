COUNTY — Benson and Willcox are battling to keep their seasons alive tonight.
No. 1 Benson hosts No. 16 Pima while No. 13 Willcox travels to No. 4 Arizona Lutheran for their 2A play-in games.
Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.
COUNTY — Benson and Willcox are battling to keep their seasons alive tonight.
No. 1 Benson hosts No. 16 Pima while No. 13 Willcox travels to No. 4 Arizona Lutheran for their 2A play-in games.
Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Copyright © 2001- • Herald/Review Media • 102 S Fab Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us |
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription