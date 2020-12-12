Benson is in Phoenix for the 2A state championship game. They are playing Santa Cruz Valley at Coronado High School.
Follow live action here.
Benson is in Phoenix for the 2A state championship game. They are playing Santa Cruz Valley at Coronado High School.
Follow live action here.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Copyright © 2001- • Herald/Review Media • 102 S Fab Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us |
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription