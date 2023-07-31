While most high school students were enjoying their summer break, Marisella Molina visited Tombstone High School twice a day, seven days a week throughout the summer. She was there to take care of her goat and the school's chickens housed in the agricultural area of the campus.

For about as long as she can remember, Molina has had a passion for animals. This Tombstone High School senior is a member of the school’s agricultural  and Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs and at one time, had aspirations of becoming a veterinarian. Her favorite teacher, Preslee Rush, heads the school’s agricultural classes and stands out as a “positive influence and inspiration” in Molina’s life.

