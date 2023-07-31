While most high school students were enjoying their summer break, Marisella Molina visited Tombstone High School twice a day, seven days a week throughout the summer. She was there to take care of her goat and the school's chickens housed in the agricultural area of the campus.
For about as long as she can remember, Molina has had a passion for animals. This Tombstone High School senior is a member of the school’s agricultural and Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs and at one time, had aspirations of becoming a veterinarian. Her favorite teacher, Preslee Rush, heads the school’s agricultural classes and stands out as a “positive influence and inspiration” in Molina’s life.
When Molina is on campus feeding the chickens, she spends time with her 7-month-old show goat, Pepito. They go on walks where he is taught to stand quietly, is brushed and led around the school campus for exercise.
On one particularly hot Wednesday afternoon, Molina haltered Pepito and the two set out for one of their daily excursions. A rambunctious youngster, Pepito loves leaping through the air, nibbling Molina’s hair and skipping along his handler’s side on his hind legs.
“He always has so much energy and is really playful,” she laughed as Pepito launched into one of his more impressive aerial displays.
Pepito, which is Spanish for nugget, was given to Molina to use as an FFA project. She is working with him so he’s ready to show in the 99th annual Cochise County Fair in Douglas which runs from Sept. 21 - 24.
“As part of the FFA project requirement, Pepito is going to be auctioned off at the county fair, and that’s going to be hard because we’ve gotten so attached to each other,” Molina said. “He’s considered a ‘scholarship’ goat and the money I get for him through the auction will be used to pay for some of my college expenses.”
In addition to taking care of the animals, Marsiella works for her father Mark Molina as a packer for Huachuca Transit, a moving company based out of Huachuca City. She hopes to earn enough money to help pay for classes at Cochise College after she graduates from THS. From there she wants to attend school at the University of Arizona in Tucson where she plans to study agribusiness.
“Between the animals and her packing job, Marisella has been staying pretty busy during the summer,” Mark Molina said of his daughter. “I come with her to the school to water plants while she takes care of the Pepito and the chickens.”
THS Principal David Thursby had these words of praise for Molina’s work ethic.
“Marisella is incredibly responsible,” he said. “She doesn’t get paid to take care of the school’s chickens, but has been here faithfully all summer, twice a day, seven days a week to feed them while she’s on campus working with her goat. We all hope she does well in the county fair.”
As for Marisella, her hope is that someone who wants a fun, playful goat as a family pet will bid on Pepito and give him a great forever home.
“That’s probably wishful thinking, but it's what I want for him,” she said. “He's a goat with a lot of personality and is so much fun."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone