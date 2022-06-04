When meeting Eden Wright for the first time, the vibrant three-year-old and his dog Freyja raced to the front door, excited about having visitors.
“Come see my Warrior Cave,” Eden exclaimed, his eyes beaming.
Eden’s Warrior Cave, a gift from Make-a-Wish Arizona, was exactly what the youngster ordered, “a warrior cave to play in with my mom (Sequana Wright).”
The cave’s big “Make-a-Wish reveal” was May 28, with Jeff Davenport of Cool FM radio emceeing the event. Southeastern Arizona wish granters Kim Cossette and Donna Hilton, who represented Make-a-Wish, were accompanied by friends and family members.
Eden enjoys cooking with his mom and playing with friends. He loves dogs and cats and playing in his new sandbox. Watching him now, it’s almost impossible to believe that this exuberant child was fighting for his life 18 months ago.
Eden’s AML journeyWhen Eden was 18 months old, his mother noticed bruising on the toddler’s arms and legs.
A typically energetic, outgoing youngster, when Eden’s joyful exuberance started to drain, Sequana Wright was concerned.
“Two weeks from the time I noticed the bruising and his low energy level, I made an appointment with his pediatrician,” she said.
A blood test resulted in an acute myeloid leukemia (AML) diagnosis that landed Eden at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson for months of treatments and a bone marrow transplant.
“AML is one of the worst, most aggressive forms of leukemia in children,” said Sequana, a single mom who immediately quit her job to be at her son’s side through his hospitalization and appointments. “He had a port placed right away, on August 22 of 2020, and a second port placed in December. He was so sick from the treatments that it was heartbreaking to watch him. He wasn’t eating or drinking and was completely lethargic for weeks on end.”
That was 18 months ago.
Now 3 1/2 years old, Eden has been hailed a “miracle baby” by his church family and friends.
“He’s 18 months in remission, growing well, healthy, smart, and everything a parent would want to see in a young, growing boy,” Sequana said with a smile while watching Eden and his dog Freyja tussle in the backyard.
Eden was diagnosed right at the height of COVID, so it was especially difficult for hospitalized patients and families during that time, Sequana recalls.
“In December 2020, we missed Christmas with our family because of Eden’s hospitalization,” she said. “COVID even caused problems with a bone marrow search, so I was tested as a possible donor.”
As a 50 percent donor match, Sequana was Eden’s bone marrow donor.
“I prayed for his recovery and put all my faith in God,” said Sequana. “We had so many prayers going up from my church family at Bethlehem Holy Ghost Headquarters Church in Huachuca City. Eden’s grandparents Tina and Paul Persson and so many friends helped us through this difficult time. I’m forever grateful to all of you.”
About Make-a-WishMake-a-Wish Arizona grants wishes all over the state for children between 2 ½ and 18 years of age who have a critical illness at the time they are referred,” said Hollie Costello, the organization’s vice president of marketing and public relations. “Our goal is to grant about 400 wishes annually.”
Eden was referred to Make-a-Wish by his pediatrician, Castello said. When the wish granters reached out to him, Eden informed them that he wanted a playhouse to play in with his mom.
In the Southeastern Arizona area, the wish granters are Kim Cossette and Donna Hilton. They become the conduit between Make-a-Wish and the family. It takes between six and nine months to grant a wish. From the time Eden was referred, until the time his playhouse was finished and delivered, it took about 12 months.
An average wish costs between $10,000 and $12,000.
“It takes a lot of work to make this magic happen,” Costello said. “Eden was so excited about his playhouse, and we were thrilled to be able to make this happen for him.”