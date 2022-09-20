Fort Huachuca, FWS face appeal of water credits, again

The San Pedro River provides the life blood of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and many protected species of mammals, fish and plants.

 Shar Porier Herald/Review

TUCSON — Fort Huachuca and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were notified of another appeal filed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by the Center for Biological Diversity, Maricopa Audubon and the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter on Sept. 6.

The suit is in regards to the water credits attributed to Fort Huachuca and its impact on the San Pedro River and its protected and threatened species.

