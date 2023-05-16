scholarship

Adacelli Salaiz-Noriega, this year's Fred Corrin scholarship winner, is seen here with his parents and Bisbee foundation board members Kevin McBeth, left, Sylvia Anable, second from left and board president Brenda Morales, far right.

 Submitted

The Bisbee Foundation is proud to announce Bisbee High School senior, Adacelli Salaiz-Noriega, has been awarded the Fred Corrin scholarship. The four year, $48,000 scholarship, ensures that the student will get $12,000 each year paid to the chosen college or university provided the student is in good standing.

Ms. Salaiz-Noriega will pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management at Hastings College in Nebraska with the goal of teaching/coaching or becoming a physical therapist. In her application the young woman stated, “Sports helped me build discipline, control, commitment, leadership, and team playing skills.” And she acknowledged her parent’s influence, “They taught me that nothing was for free and in order to value what I had, I need to earn it.”

What's NABUR?