Adacelli Salaiz-Noriega, this year's Fred Corrin scholarship winner, is seen here with his parents and Bisbee foundation board members Kevin McBeth, left, Sylvia Anable, second from left and board president Brenda Morales, far right.
The Bisbee Foundation is proud to announce Bisbee High School senior, Adacelli Salaiz-Noriega, has been awarded the Fred Corrin scholarship. The four year, $48,000 scholarship, ensures that the student will get $12,000 each year paid to the chosen college or university provided the student is in good standing.
Ms. Salaiz-Noriega will pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management at Hastings College in Nebraska with the goal of teaching/coaching or becoming a physical therapist. In her application the young woman stated, “Sports helped me build discipline, control, commitment, leadership, and team playing skills.” And she acknowledged her parent’s influence, “They taught me that nothing was for free and in order to value what I had, I need to earn it.”
The coveted scholarship is funded by an anonymous former student at BHS whose life was greatly impacted by Mr. Corrin’s contributions to Bisbee High School and the larger community.
Corrin, who was a teacher, administrator, and coach during a 55 year career, inspired hundreds of students and community members. Known as the ‘tough but fair’ teacher and coach, he is most remembered for bringing tennis to the school for girls as well as boys, and restoring the Vista Park courts that are now named for him.
A Bisbee High School reunion in 2000 dedicated a book of biographies, photos, and press releases of the students Corrin had taught over the years. The dedication to the book says much about the regard his students had for him. “Your hard work and interest contributed greatly to our future and success in life. In every case, you put our needs before yours; always ready with good advice, an encouraging smile, relinquishing long hours to make our undertakings successful.”
This was the first year in administering the Corrin scholarship for the Bisbee Foundation. They have established a separate process from the regular scholarships offered, in that a small committee meets, including one member of the Kiwanis, the former longtime able administrators of the scholarship. The committee evaluates the potential grantees that have turned in applications at the high school and makes a recommendation to the foundation board.
More information about the Bisbee Foundation’s scholarships and grants can be found on their website, www.bisbeefoundation.com
