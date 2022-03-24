Jason Bowling, a 16-year employee at Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC), will become Chief Executive Officer upon the retirement of Creden Huber on May 31, 2022.
Curtis Nolan, President of the SSVEC Board of Directors, announced the leadership change on March 23 after an exhaustive, nationwide search that attracted numerous qualified candidates from across the country and within the local Cooperative.
“I’m pleased with the diligence of our board members in identifying Jason Bowling as the best candidate to take over a position that has benefited from 27 years of great leadership under Creden Huber,” Nolan said. “I’m also confident that this transition will be smooth, and that the Cooperative will continue to serve the best interests of our members.”
Huber announced his intention to retire in October 2021, which started a process of identifying candidates to succeed the Chief Executive Officer. SSVEC retained the services of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) in recruiting industry professionals and other highly-qualified management leaders.
The retiring CEO has an impressive legacy of accomplishments since he took over the top position at the 40,000-member cooperative in 1995. SSVEC has recently achieved 51 percent equity for its members, installed a state-of-the-art metering infrastructure, and improved its financial standing with an “A” rating from an established Wall Street ratings firm.
“It’s been a privilege to serve SSVEC members and work with the talented professionals who consistently achieve our mission of providing safe, affordable, and reliable service,” Huber said. “I’m confident that the organization will continue to meet and exceed the expectations of our members and the industry under Jason Bowling’s leadership.”
Bowling is currently the Chief Administrative Officer at SSVEC, earning that appointment five years ago after restructuring leadership at the Cooperative. He also serves as a board member for Arizona@Work, the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, and other community organizations.
“I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to serve SSVEC’s members as CEO,” Bowling said. “We have phenomenal employees at SSVEC. They are experienced, dedicated, and hard-working professionals. This gives me great confidence. Although our industry faces unique challenges, your cooperative stands ready to meet them. We will continue providing safe, affordable, reliable, and responsible service.”
Submitted by SSVEC