With funding provided by the Arizona Department of Health, Copper Queen Community Hospital, and Benson Hospital, Chiricahua Community Health Centers (CCHCI) will be able to conduct two more public COVID-19 testing blitzes in the month of July.
Pre-registration will be required in order to be tested, and all pre-registration will be done online. At this time, CCHCI cannot test anyone who didn’t pre-register. There is a limited number of tests available for each location, so it is encouraged to pre-register when it opens online.
Registration information and links will be posted on CCHCI social media pages, as well as the CCHCI website (www.cchci.org) under the ‘COVID-19 Updates’ tab.
Douglas:
Saturday, July 18
6 am – 8 am
Douglas High School
Online registration opens Thursday, July 16 at 8 am and will run until Friday, July 17 at noon, or when all available slots have been filled. Whichever comes first.
Benson:
Saturday, July 25
6 am – 8 am
Bisbee Family Health Center – 335 S. Ocotillo Ave.
Online registration opens on Thursday, July 23 and will run until Friday, July 24 at noon or when all available slots have been filled. Whichever comes first.
Chiricahua Community Health Centers would like to thank Copper Queen Community Hospital, and Benson Hospital for their generous donations to allow CCHCI to provide critical testing to their communities.
Submitted by Chiricahua Community Health Centers