COCHISE COUNTY — After testing over 4,000 people in Cochise County for COVID-19, Chiricahua Community Health Centers (CCHCI) had to halt public COVID-19 testing after funding had run out.
Starting on Tuesday, June 30, CCHCI will be able to conduct three more public COVID-19 testing blitzes, thanks to a generous donation of $15,000 from Arizona G&T Cooperatives (www.azgt.coop) and Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (www.ssvec.org) Through this donation, CCHCI can provide critical COVID-19 testing, free of charge to the public, during a time when Arizona is leading the nation in positive COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Jonathan Melk, Chief Executive Officer for CCHCI said “CCHCI is grateful to receive this generous financial support. The Covid-19 testing that we will be conducting would simply not occur without this support. Community testing can save lives. We are fortunate to have SSVEC and AzGT in Cochise County.”
Testing is free and open to the public. There are 100 tests available at each site. Unlike previous testing blitzes, pre-registration is now required in order to be tested. If you have not pre-registered, you cannot be tested.
Pre-registration can be accessed via the CCHCI website: www.cchci.org.
If you cannot attend a testing blitz, CCHCI offers testing in their clinics, and have loosened some of the requirements to receive in-clinic testing. If you would like to be tested, please call or text CCHCI for a telehealth appointment. Call: (520) 459-3011 or text: (520) 678-7356
As always, it is important to continue following CDC guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
Wear face masks in public if possible
Maintain 6’ between you and other people
Wash your hands
If you cannot wash your hands, use hand sanitizer until you can wash your hands.
Do not touch your face if you haven’t been able to wash your hands.
Willcox
Tuesday, June 30
6 – 8 a.m.
1140 Fremont Street
Pre-register on our website at www.cchci.org
Pre-registration opens Friday, June 26 at 8 am
Pre-registration closes on Monday, June 29 at noon.
Sierra Vista
Friday, July 10
6 – 8 a.m.
155 Calle Portal
Pre-register at www.cchci.org
Pre-registration opens Tuesday, July 7 at 8 a.m.
Pre-registration closes on Thursday, July 9 at noon
Benson
Tuesday, July 14
6 – 8 a.m.
335 S. Ocotillo Ave.
Pre-register at www.cchci.org
Pre-registration opens Friday, July 10 at 8 a.m.
Pre-registration closes on Monday July 13 at noon
Submitted by Chiricahua Community Health Centers