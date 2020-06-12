Chiricahua Community Health Centers will now be offering weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, and Sierra Vista.
Testing is free and open to the public. You do not need to be a Chiricahua patient to be tested. Also, you do not need to be experiencing symptoms to qualify for testing. We are only testing for the presence of the COVID-19 virus and this is not antibody testing. While we encourage pre-registration, it is not required in order to be tested.
Although restrictions have been lifted across the state, COVID-19 is still a presence in the community. Dr. Zachary Patterson, M.D., Director of Southern Arizona Children’s Health Project, and part of the CCHCI Covid-19 task force said that mass testing is an important step in stopping the spread of COVID-19. “80% of people with COVID-19 show mild to no symptoms. Mass testing events like these are an excellent way to test people without restrictions. It allows us to catch those with mild cases before they spread the virus to others.”
As always, it is important to continue following CDC guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
Wear face masks in public if possible
Maintain 6’ between you and other people
Wash your hands
If you cannot wash your hands, use hand sanitizer until you can wash your hands.
Do not touch your face if you haven’t been able to wash your hands.
Benson
335 S. Ocotillo Avenue
Every Tuesday, 6 am – 8 am
Pre-registration closes at 8 am on Mondays
Bisbee
108 Arizona Street
Every Tuesday, 6 am – 8 am
Pre-registration closes at 8 am on Mondays
Douglas
Douglas High School
Every Friday, 6 am – 8 am
Pre-registration closes at 8 am on Thursdays
Sierra Vista
155 Calle Portal
Every Friday, 6 am – 8 am
Pre-registration closes at 8 am on Mondays
This testing blitz has been made possible by our following partners: Cochise County Health and Social Services, Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, and Children’s Health Fund via a generous grant from Pepsico. This blitz is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $548,704 with a percentage financed with nongovernmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.”
Submitted by Chiricahua Community Health Centers