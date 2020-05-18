The City of Sierra Vista will open registration for a modified Kid’s W.O.R.L.D. Summer Recreation Program on Tuesday, May 19, with a limited capacity and safety measures in place based on federal guidelines provided by the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The program is currently planned to run on weekdays from May 26 through July 24, from 6:40 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the City’s Activity Center located at 3030 E. Tacoma St. The fee is $110 per week and the program is open to children entering grades first through fifth. The program is subject to change without notice based on updated state and federal guidance and the status of local COVID-19 cases.
Due to limited capacity, the City urges any parents who are able to work from home or do not need to work at this time not to seek registration in the program so spots are available for parents who need them most.
For more information and to start the registration process, head to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and search for “Kid’s W.O.R.L.D. Summer 2020 registration” to access the registration packet.
For more information or assistance, call (520) 458-7922 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email KidsWORLD@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
How to register
Parents must fill out the registration form available in the online registration packet and, starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, must submit the form via email to Registration@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
No in-person registration will be available and no forms received prior to 8 a.m. on Tuesday will qualify.
City staff will review the forms and call registrants for payment on a first-come, first-served basis. Payments will only be taken over the phone using a credit or debit card.
After the program reaches capacity, any additional registrants will be informed they are on the waitlist and will be contacted if space becomes available.