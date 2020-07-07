The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday morning against a proposal to mandate masks.
During a special meeting, Supervisors Tom Borer and Peggy Judd said they were not in favor of requiring members of the public to wear face coverings as part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supervisor Ann English voted for a mask requirement.
“Douglas and Sierra Vista already have a mask order in place, and I want individual communities to make those decisions on what’s best for their communities. I don’t think the county should supersede those policies,” Borer said. “I want to continue to educate the community and encourage personal responsibility.”
The board received 849 comments from the public, both for and against a mask mandate. Sheriff Mark Dannels also submitted a letter of opposition, citing “unrealistic enforcement” should face coverings be required, and said he would prefer an educational approach.
The board will continue to hold its weekly work sessions, usually held on Friday at 1 p.m., to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 public health pandemic and the County’s future response.
Submitted by Amanda Baillie Cochise County public information officer. This story will be updated.