Cochise County's official tally of coronavirus cases increased to 56 Friday, data from the county's website shows.
Across the state, 15,608 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 775 deaths, data from the county health department website shows. That's an increase of 12 deaths and almost 300 new cases from the previous day's data. The number of those recovered in Arizona is not available on the state's website.
In the county, 14 cases are still active, and one death has been recorded. The number of people tested in the county is now 3,092, data shows.
In the county, 33 women have tested positive, and 23 men. More than half of the cases have been contracted by people under 55 years of age, data shows. Eight people have been hospitalized, with three requiring treatment in an ICU, an increase of one over previous data.
