Cochise County has recorded its second death from COVID-19, data from the county health department website showed Friday.
Cochise County's official tally of coronavirus cases increased to 69 Friday as well, with 21 of the cases currently active, the website shows.
Across the state, 18,465 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 885 deaths, data from the county health department website shows. That's an increase of 28 deaths and more than 700 new cases from the previous day's data. The number of those recovered in Arizona is not available on the state's website.
The number of people tested in the county is now 3,562, data shows, as the county has had several testing blitzes in recent weeks.
Officials have warned that case numbers would increase as testing becomes more widely available, but data analysis shows the percentage of positive tests as a ratio of those tested is also increasing.
In the county, 38 women have tested positive, and 31 men, according to the county. More than half of the cases have been contracted by people under 55 years of age, data shows. Nine people have been hospitalized, with four requiring treatment in an ICU.
Not all of the cases reflected on the county's website are currently shown in the state's case numbers. The state reported 67 cases as of Friday morning. A reporting lag between the two departments is common.
Case location in the state by zip code can be found here.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.