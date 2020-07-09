A man has died while in the custody of Cochise County Detention facility, according to a release from the county sheriff's office.
"On Thursday June 25, 2020 at approximately 1:15 pm, a 58-year-old male subject was booked into Cochise County Detention on multiple charges of False Information to a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespassing by the Willcox Police Department," according to the press release released Wednesday night from CCSO spokesperson Carol Capas.
"After appearing in court on the listed charges, two bonds were set in the amount of $2,500 and $20,000 respectively.
"While in custody the inmate was placed into a fourteen-day quarantine status pursuant to standard operating procedure of the Cochise County Detention Division, and as part of the quarantine protocol the inmate is medically checked daily by nursing staff.
"On Monday July 6, 2020 at approximately 12:19 pm, members of the detention medical staff completed their daily check of the inmate under the Covid-19 protocol. At 12:57 pm, detention staff discovered the inmate fully clothed in his jail issued uniform sitting on the toilet and upon further examination discovered that he was non-responsive.
"Detention staff immediately began resuscitation efforts which continued until Bisbee Medics arrived on scene and assumed CPR while transporting the inmate to the Copper Queen Hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, the inmate was pronounced deceased.
"The Sheriff's Office is attempting to notify next of kin and the investigation into the death is being continued pending autopsy results.
"Additional information will be released as it becomes available."