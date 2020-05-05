The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the following information pursuant to Arizona Revised Statute 13-3825, which requires Law Enforcement Agencies to inform the public when the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on him/her by the courts and has advised the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office that he/she will be living in the location listed below. This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.
Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass sex offender will not be tolerated.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration Personnel may be reached at 1-800-362-0812, extension 9504.
The Sheriff’s Office has personnel available to help you join or establish a neighborhood watch program.
If you have information regarding this or any offender, please call 1-800-362-0812, extension 9504.