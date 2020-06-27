COCHISE COUNTY — Copper Queen Community Hospital has donated $15,000 to Chiricahua Community Health Centers to continue public COVID-19 testing in Douglas. Through this generous donation, CCHCI will be able to test another 300 people.
Jessica King, Chief Operations Officer for CCHCI said “When we could no longer provide public COVID-19 testing, we were almost heartbroken. To see the support from our community partners has been amazing. CCHCI couldn’t do this alone. Thanks to Copper Queen Community Hospital, we can continue to provide testing to those who need it most.”
CCHCI Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jonathan Melk echoed King’s statement, “We appreciate all that Copper Queen Community Hospital does for our community and patients. We are grateful for their support during this time.”
Testing is free and open to the public. Unlike previous testing blitzes, pre-registration is now required in order to be tested.
If you have not pre-registered, you cannot be tested.
Pre-registration can be accessed via the CCHCI website: www.cchci.org.
If you cannot attend a testing blitz, CCHCI offers testing in their clinics, and have loosened some of the requirements to receive in-clinic testing. If you would like to be tested, please call or text CCHCI for a telehealth appointment. Call: (520) 459-3011 or text: (520) 678-7356
As always, it is important to continue following CDC guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
Wear face masks in public if possible
Maintain 6’ between you and other people
Wash your hands
If you cannot wash your hands, use hand sanitizer until you can wash your hands.
Do not touch your face if you haven’t been able to wash your hands.
Douglas COVID-19 Testing:
Wednesday, July 1
6 – 9 a.m.
Douglas High School
Pre-register at www.cchci.org
Pre-registration opens Monday, June 29 at 8 am
Pre-registration closes on Tuesday, June 30 at noon OR when all available testing slots have been filled. Whichever comes first.
Submitted by Chiricahua Community Health Centers