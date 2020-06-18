The City of Sierra Vista will continue to recommend the use of face coverings in public when social distancing is difficult but will not require their use.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Wednesday that local governments may issue such mandates. That decision was largely based on the request of Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino. Nogales and Santa Cruz County have continued to see a large per capita increase of COVID-19 cases. This is not the case in Sierra Vista and Cochise County.
“While we have had COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Sierra Vista area, our city is not one of the hot spots seeing a surge in new cases,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says. “We will not at this time require the use of face coverings in Sierra Vista. Wearing face coverings remains highly recommended, not required.”
“Sierra Vista residents and business operators have done an admirable job observing safety guidelines. We ask that they continue to do so by wearing face coverings in public when social distancing is difficult, especially indoors, washing their hands frequently, avoiding touching their face, and maintaining a safe distance of 6 feet or more when around other people,” Mueller says. “Everyone also needs to be aware face coverings may be required when out in public in other communities and factor that into their travel preparations.”
For the latest information on City announcements concerning COVID-19 and the current status of City facilities, go to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and click the link to the “combating coronavirus” webpage.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista