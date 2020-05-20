Cochise Health & Social Services has been informed of the first fatality in the county due to COVID-19.
The patient was a male over the age of 65 who had been hospitalized at a medical facility in Tucson. The county will not be releasing any further information to protect the privacy of the deceased and his family.
Cochise County’s thoughts are with the family during this time.
Members of the public are reminded to follow CDC social distancing guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Information and guidelines can be found at https://covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/
Submitted by Cochise County