Herald/Review Media is closing its office in Sierra Vista effective immediately after an office employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Herald/Review office employees will be in self quarantine for 14 days due to the exposure. The office is scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 6. The employee who tested positive has not worked in the office since Monday, June 15.
Prior to the positive test result, Herald/Review staff had been practicing social distancing, wearing masks when interacting with members of the public, and following other CDC guidelines.
The Herald/Review press plant, mail room and other production facilities have not been impacted by the closure. Newspaper production and delivery are also not affected.
Anyone with questions or needing more information can call 520-458-9440 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or email publisher Jennifer Sorenson at publisher@myheraldreview.com or managing editor Andrew Paxton at andrew.paxton@myheraldreview.com.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.