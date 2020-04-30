Who needs a sports fix? I know I do. Well, help me congratulate the 2020 Best of Preps nominees!
This year we are set to recognize over 200 athletes, coaches, teams and fans. Since we can't have our dinner and awards banquet, the Herald/Review has decided to post a video announcing this year's winners and will publish a special section at the end of the month will all the winners and nominees in it. Both will be published at the end of the month.
In an effort to recognize our spring sports, although we couldn't watch them play, we asked all the coaches to select the seniors on their teams who have had an impact on the program with more than just their play. Their comments about these players will make the section a bit more special!
All of the nominees are listed below. We ask that if you were nominated or your team was that you fill out a google form by clicking here. We need this information collect your T-shirt size and keep in communication with you about how to receive your shirt and certificate.
The winners of the medals and plaques will be announced at the end of May.
Although our sports season was cut short, thank you for making this year fun to watch for myself and all your fans.
If you have any questions feel free to email me at alexis.ramanjulu@myheraldreview.com!
Best of Preps 2020 Nominations
Football
David Ballesteros Bisbee 12
Rj Wright Bisbee 12
Dano Lopez Bisbee 12
Hunter Perry Bisbee 12
Jovoni Borbon Buena 12
Keyon Taylor Buena 10
Jesse Avina Buena 12
Will Stemler Buena 10
Dominic Avant Buena 11
Carson Barney Benson 12
D'Ondre Villalobos Benson 12
Jacob Bonilla Tombstone 12
Trey Rose Douglas 12
Christian Estrella Douglas 12
John Ballesteros Douglas 12
Joaquin Escalante Douglas 12
Caiden Hall Willcox 12
Jonathan Garcia Willcox 12
Cory Encinas Willcox 12
Logan Davis St. David 11
Kason Jacquez St. David 11
Kydin Richardson St. David 9
Girls Cross-Country
Sarah Pedersen Buena 10
Amity Hall Benson 10
Kiera Lumpkin Bisbee 11
Yasmin Morales Bisbee 11
Paloma Asaro Bisbee 9
Brynn Lumpkin Bisbee 11
Jenally Barco Douglas 11
Sophia Rico Douglas 11
Boys Cross-Country
Andy Richardson Buena 12
Ramon Loya Bisbee 9
Sean Laura St. David 11
Girls Volleyball
Dominique Escarcega Tombstone 12
Emiliegh Furry Buena
Emily Darwin Benson 11
Gabby Lopez Bisbee 9
Hallie Haymore Buena
Jasmine Ortega Tombstone 12
Jazmine Gil-Urias Tombstone 12
Kailyn White Buena
Kierstan Schilling Tombstone 9
Lauren Lane Buena 12
Madison Green Douglas 12
Moxie Mosman Tombstone 12
Victoria Valenzuela Douglas 11
Yasmin Morales Bisbee 11
Val Wright Bisbee
Jenitzia Valenzuela Bisbee
Jimena Valdez Bisbee
Isabelle Tanabe Douglas 11
Jazlyn Felix Willcox 11
Kayla Judd St. David 12
Sydney Klump St. David 12
Kyla Trejo St. David 12
Boys Golf
Isaac Ruiz Buena 12
RJ Wright Bisbee 12
Tyler Antonucci Benson 12
Boys Basketball
Jovany Featherston Buena 12
David Ballesteros Bisbee 12
Ernie Withers Tombstone 11
Carson Barney Benson 12
Francisco Lugo Douglas 12
Samuel Ramos Douglas 12
Christian Estrella Douglas 12
Jose Ruiz Douglas 12
Jaylen Mcfadden Buena 12
Rico Lunt Willcox 10
Talen Palmer Benson 12
Kason Jacquez St. David 11
Reo Larson St. David 11
Girls Basketball
Jaslyn Booker Buena 12
Gabby Lopez Bisbee 9
Lydia Griffith Buena 12
Emily Darwin Benson 11
Jenitzia Valenzuela Bisbee
Rebekaah Claus-Walker Valley Union 12
Nereyda Trevino Douglas 12
Clarissa Jaramilo Douglas 11
Cariela Miramontes Douglas 12
Shaylin Taylor Benson 12
Ana Barajas Willcox 11
Tapanga Alexander Willcox 12
Jaylin Richardson St. David 12
Kyra Richardson St. David 12
Kayla Judd St. David 12
Boys Wrestling
Caiden Hall Willcox 12
David Donahue Bisbee 12
Victor Ramos Bisbee 12
Christian Contreras Bisbee 11
Clayson Goodwin Benson 12
Joshua Kirk Buena 12
Albert Ambriz Douglas 10
Clayton Sherman Benson 12
Kelby Flowers Willcox 12
Jermiah Toyota St. David 10
Brayden Merrill St. David 10
Girls Wrestling
Adaecelli Noriega Bisbee 9
Jasmine Jacquay Tombstone 12
Gabby Burgos Buena 12
Girls Soccer
Astrid Galvez Buena 12
Haley Delos Santos Buena 10
Victoria Maxwell Tombstone 11
Deyanira Victor Douglas 12
Jenally Barco Douglas 11
DamarizMiranda Douglas 12
Yunise Murguia Douglas 12
Venezia Galindo Douglas 12
Boys Soccer
Zergyo Adame Bisbee 11
Michael Settle Buena 12
Joaquin Escalante Douglas 12
Miguel Sosa Douglas 12
Daniel Leyva Douglas 12
Jose Loreto Douglas 12
Adrian Arciniega Douglas 12
Jesus Hernandez Willcox 12
Manuel Zepeda Willcox 12
Carlos Lon Willcox 12
Steven Coleman Benson 12
Cheer
Brendy Berthely Douglas 12
Danny Larez Douglas 12
Carlos Acosta Douglas 11
Laritza Martinez Douglas 10
Chloe Reynolds Benson
Baseball
Trey Rose Douglas 12
Leo Felix Douglas 12
Jose Ruiz Douglas 12
Carlos Bello Douglas 12
Ramon Gonzales Douglas 12
Derek Terry Willcox 12
David Peterson Willcox 12
Caiden Hall Willcox 12
Austin Stalder Willcox 12
Damian Vasquez Willcox 12
Miguel Vasquez Willcox 12
Jesus Hernandez Willcox 12
Kyle Baker Benson 12
D'Ondre Villalobos Benson 12
Skyler Merrill St. David 12
Jimmy DeLaCruz St. David 12
Jovoni Borbon Buena 12
Luke Thrasher Buena 12
Blake Yeagley Buena 12
Jacob Kale Buena 12
Carlos Herrera Buena 12
Jamie Werne Buena 12
Gustavo Morales Tombstone 12
Dylan Thompson Tombstone 12
Dom Jordan Tombstone 12
Job Rains Tombstone 12
Luke Hammett Bisbee 12
D'Marco Chavez Bisbee 12
CJ Sherman Bisbee 12
Dano Lopez Bisbee 12
David Ballesteros Bisbee 12
Armando Valenzuela Bisbee 12
Softball
Tapanga Alexander Willcox 12
Serena Villegas Willcox 12
Daniella Pando Willcox 12
Letty Lopez Benson 12
Shaylyn Hickman Benson 12
Kyra Richardson St. David 12
Jaylin Richardson St. David 12
Megan Merrill St. David 12
Zoey White St. David 12
Andrea Parra Douglas 12
Alondra Lugo Douglas 12
Aylin Hernandez Douglas 12
Renee Urrea Douglas 12
Janae Alemanm Douglas 12
Shainah Niero Douglas 12
Lauren Brown Buena 12
Katie Nuetzel Buena 12
Aspen Padgett Buena 12
Kenzie Shaw Buena 12
Alani Champan Bisbee 12
Franchesca Gomez Bisbee 12
Jessie Fellek Bisbee 12
Maria Valenzuela Tombstone 12
Jasmine Ortega Tombstone 12
Kassandra Rivera Tombstone 12
Boys Tennis
Thomas Haynie St. David 12
Joseph Lutz Benson 12
Nicolas Ortiz Willcox 12
Jeremy Nieto Willcox 12
Favian Rodriguez Willcox 12
Angel Rivas Willcox 12
Jonathan Garcia Willcox 12
Konnor Comier Douglas 12
Adan Rodriguez Douglas 12
Nathan Haws Buena 12
Bernie Polaha Buena 12
Thor Gavin Buena 12
Jacob Bonilla Tombstone 12
Bobby Phillips Tombstone 12
Girls Tennis
Andrea Larios Douglas 12
Alejandra Montes Douglas 12
Dominique Escarcega Tombstone 12
Dayla Durrer Tombstone 12
Ashlynn Elwess Buena 12
Mary Morris Buena 12
Emily Squires Buena 12
Boys Volleyball
Brandon Beiswenger Buena 12
Eric Bhe Buena 12
Levi Griffith Buena 12
Carsten Huber Buena 12
Jonathan McGuyer Buena 12
Matthew Nieuwenhuis Buena 12
Isaac Ruiz Buena 12
Max Urrea Buena 12
Wyatt Vogende Buena 12
Boys Track
Jesse Avina Buena 12
Justice Grant Buena 12
Andy Richardson Buena 12
Oscar Villalobos Buena 12
Steven Coleman Benson 12
Jonathan Garcia Willcox 12
Brayan Hernandez Willcox 12
Kelby Flowers Willcox 12
Heber Miller Willcox 12
Eduardo Coronado Douglas 12
Fernando De La Riva Douglas 12
Caleb Kelly Douglas 12
Anthony Lopez Douglas 12
Tino Montano Douglas 12
Javier Moreno Douglas 12
Gerson Preciado Douglas 12
Sergio Zuniga Douglas 12
Jorge Ochoa Douglas 12
Michael Zelanzy Tombstone 12
Andrew Hayhurst Tombstone 12
Girls Track
Amanda Nelson Benson 12
Akira Jones St. David 12
Kyra Richardson St. David 12
Kayleen Jensen Willcox 12
Ashley Riggs Willcox 12
Alma Barajas Willcox 12
Cassandra Altamirano Douglas 12
Scheccid Bejarano Douglas 12
Julie Escogido Douglas 12
Maria Jose Grijalva Douglas 12
Adrianna Jimenez Douglas 12
Isela Torres Douglas 12
Sara Perez Douglas 12
Deyanira Victor Douglas 12
Jahdai Jones Buena 12
Jasmine Jacquay Tombstone 12
Male Athlete of the Year
Caiden Hall Willcox
Clayson Goodwin Benson
Jovoni Borbon Buena
David Ballesteros Bisbee
Luke Hammett Bisbee
Gustavo Morales Tombstone
Female Athlete of the Year
Emily Darwin Benson
Deyanira Victor Douglas
Tapanga Alexander Willcox
Gabby Lopez Bisbee
Coach of the Year
Adam Fuhiman Buena O-line
Joe Thomas Buena Football
Cole Colvin Buena Girls Basketball
Matthew Keough Buena Football
Josh Lopez Bisbee Softball
Dennis Baker Buena Basketball
William Maxwell Tombstone Girls Soccer
Alfonso Romero Douglas Boys Soccer
Courtney Borquez Bisbee Girls Basketball
Patrick Macumber Willcox Soccer
Tylene Miller St. David Volleyball
Chris Determan Benson Football
Team of the Year
St. David Girls Volleyball
Buena Football
Bisbee Soccer
Bisbee Girls Basketball
Douglas Boys Soccer
Fan of the Year
Clifton Clarida Sr.
Ainslee Wittig
Nick Maldonado
Alex Wolf
Sportsmanship
Audelissia Areola
Joel Enriquez
Patrick Macumber
Tombstone Football
Douglas Football