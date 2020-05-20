With an emphasis on virtual programming and grab-and-go activities, the Sierra Vista Public Library will offer residents of all ages the opportunity to participate in its Summer Reading Program starting on Saturday, May 30.
Celebrating the national theme of “Imagine Your Story,” library staff members have put their own imaginations to work planning how residents can enjoy programs, activities, and even performances without groups congregating at the library in-person. As the City works to gradually reopen its facilities safely, the library currently remains closed aside from its lobby, while patrons can now schedule pickups for materials they place on hold.
The Summer Reading Program will follow a similar model when registration launches on Saturday, May 30. From May 30 through July 25, residents of all ages will be able to participate in a summer reading challenge online by logging their minutes, accruing points, and earning prizes. Participants will also be able to enjoy presentations and programs virtually via videos hosted on the Summer Reading Program website.
The library will offer grab-and-go packs for children, teens, and adults with age-appropriate activities like crafts, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) projects, and much more. Some virtual programs will include take-home supplies so participants can follow along at home.
“The Summer Reading Program helps students keep their brains engaged on educational activities over summer break, while also offering patrons of all ages opportunities to learn and have fun,” says Emily Duchon, library manager. This can prevent the so-called “summer slide” sometimes seen in reading test scores following summer vacation. The program is offered with the support of the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library and the Little Library Bookstore.
To register for the Summer Reading Program, head to sierravista.azsummerreading.org starting Saturday, May 30. For more information, call the library at (520) 458-4225 and follow the “Sierra Vista Public Library” Facebook page for the latest updates.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista