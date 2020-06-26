SIERRA VISTA — The mayor of Sierra Vista declared a state of emergency in the city Friday afternoon, with a mandate that face masks are now required in public.
The City Council voted unanimously to allow Mayor Rick Mueller to make the emergency declaration. Mueller said he did not arrive at his decision easily, but found it imperative because of the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Mueller also said he was told by officials at Canyon Vista Medical Center that while there is still capacity to treat people who have the virus, the hospital's ethics board also has started training on what to do when that capacity to treat those infected with the virus begins to wane.
Mueller explained that the ethics board is the panel that must decide who gets into the hospital to be treated, and who doesn't.
"We're not in that situation yet, but the fact that they're already beginning to train, gives me pause. It should give all of us pause," Mueller said.
The mayor's final order on the mask mandate still must be signed, said city spokesman Adam Curtis.
Curtis said "in public" is defined as: Indoor spaces that are overseen by the city of Sierra Vista where the public is allowed to enter; outdoor spaces such as parks, playgrounds, parking lots, and other areas such as places where the public would gather while waiting to enter an establishment; and in or on public transportation.
Anyone over the age of 10 is required to wear a mask as much as possible, the mayor said.
Not wearing the mask could also get you in trouble with the law.
Curtis provided this statement: “Enforcement of this order will focus first on education to promote best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Before any enforcement action is taken, a person shall be notified of the violation and be given an opportunity to comply. Refusal to comply may result in a citation for a class 1 misdemeanor.”