SIERRA VISTA — On Monday, July 19, the Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor as a result of an investigation into the possession and transfer of illicit child images over the internet.
The department opened a criminal investigation in June 2021 after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning the transfer of illicit images online. The investigation identified 37-year-old Stanford Lewis as the account holder involved in the possession of illicit image files of children.
Police arrested Lewis after serving a search warrant on a residence in the 6000 block of E. Mark Drive in Sierra Vista on Monday, July 19. Evidence related to the investigation was recovered in the search. Lewis was booked into the Cochise County Jail on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He remains in jail with a $100,000 bond
Detectives also found more than 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and paraphernalia related to the sale of the dangerous drug during the search of the residence. Sierra Vista resident Scott Turner, 55, was arrested a short time later and booked into Cochise County Jail for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $20,000 bond.
Anyone with information relevant to these types of cases is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.