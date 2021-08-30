If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Numerous parking violations have been reported to the Sierra Vista Police Department recently in the neighborhoods around local elementary schools during student pick-up and drop-off times.
SVPD reminds parents of the following parking violations under Arizona law:
• Parking on a sidewalk
• Blocking a driveway
• Parking in an intersection
• Parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant
• Parking on a crosswalk
• Parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection
• Parking within 30 feet approaching a stop sign, yield sign, etc.
• Parking at any place where official signs prohibit standing or stopping
If ticketed for a parking violation, a driver may face a fine of $137. Parking illegally can also create safety hazards that pose a risk for children traveling to and from school.
Some schools have agreements with nearby churches to allow use of their parking lots during student drop-off and pick-up times. Parents are encouraged to make use of these parking lots instead of parking along residential streets, which can cause congestion and make it more difficult for motorists to see students crossing the street.
“Please be patient, drive with care, and park safely in and around school zones so we can ensure local children stay safe as they return to school this fall,” SVPD Public Information Officer Scott Borgstadt says. “It’s easy to feel rushed on busy days, but a small lapse in attention or caution can create dangerous situations for other drivers and students.”