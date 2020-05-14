The Sierra Vista Police Department, in compliance with state law, is announcing the relocation of a Level 2 (Medium Risk) sex offender to 916 El Sonoro Drive in Sierra Vista. Travis Keith Borden, 42, was convicted of a Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree on June 17, 2010 in Franklin County Court, Malone, NY. He has served the sentence imposed by the court.
ADDRESS: 916 El Sonoro Dr.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ 85635
Race: White
Age: 42
Sex: Male
Height: 6’00”
Weight: 216
Eyes: Blue
Hair Brown
The use of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass the offender is strictly forbidden and will not be tolerated. The Sierra Vista Police Department is releasing this information pursuant to A.R.S. 13-3825. This notification is not intended to increase fear but is based on the belief that an informed public is a safer public. Please do not approach Borden, his family members, or his residence in regard to this information. Additional information regarding registered sex offenders can be found at:
For additional information, contact the Sierra Vista Police Department at 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department