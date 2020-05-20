The Salvation Army Sierra Vista is partnering with the Toyota/Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) to fill the pantries of local families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, May 22, The Salvation Army and Sierra Toyota will distribute 200 free food boxes in the Sierra Toyota lot at 2596 E. Fry Blvd.
This drive-through, no-touch distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with each family limited to one food box. Distribution will be from 8:30-10 a.m. or until supplies are gone. Please note that cars will not be allowed into the parking earlier than 8:15 a.m.
“Across the country, the economic impact of this pandemic continues to impact families, both those who were already experiencing the challenges of poverty, and some who are experiencing them for the first time,” said David Hudson, National Commander of The Salvation Army. “We are extremely grateful for the support of organizations like TLMODA so we can continue to meet the evolving needs of the most vulnerable.”
As it serves our neighbors in need, The Salvation Army is following all recommended guidelines from local, state and federal health officials to maximize safety.
“The coronavirus pandemic has left many families vulnerable and in a state of economic instability,” says TLMODA Board President Ed Fitzpatrick. “The COVID-19 Day of Service represents the TLMODA member’s collective compassion and responsibility to give back to the community.”
TLMODA’s goal is to represent the needs of minority dealers within Toyota and Lexus. Any dealership which represents a minority group, based on 51 percent or more ownership, is invited to join as a dealer member. Some of the benefits available to dealer members include networking opportunities, mentoring support, collective representation within Toyota and Lexus, community involvement support, and development opportunities, among others.
Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) is a diverse dealer association focused on the growth and sustainability of Toyota and Lexus minority customers, and ethnic minority dealers. For more information, go to www.tlmoda.org.
Submitted by Scott Johnson, public relations director, Salvation Army Southwest Division