If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
On Saturday Sept. 4, at approximately 6 a.m., the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of two possible missing persons in the Cochise County area. The caller advised that a family member and companion travelled from Pennsylvania to Cochise County to pick up a child under a custody sharing arrangement and neither has been heard from since Thursday Sept. 2.
A check on the home located in Sunizona mentioned by the caller resulted in deputies locating the child and father. The father, Gregory Carlson, 56, advised that the mother was scheduled to pick up the child at 10 a.m., however he has not heard from her and had no additional information.
As the investigation proceeded and information was gathered through various sources, deputies returned to the home of Carlson and took him into custody for questioning in this case. Search warrants were served on the property and as a result of evidence located, Carlson was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail on two counts of murder in the second degree, three counts of obstructing justice, two counts of concealment of a dead body. He remains in custody without bond.
The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and additional details will be released as they become available.