Check out all the details on Gov. Ducey's extension of the stay at home directive and easing of restrictions on some businesses, and the latest information from Fort Huachuca as the installation eyes transitioning back to a sense of normalcy. We also have a look at a protest in Bisbee over what participants say is a lack of consideration of public safety by a construction company that is contracted to work on the border wall.
PHOENIX — Arizonans are going to have to live under stay-at-home orders, at least for the ne…
SIERRA VISTA — Citing a 30 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in Cochise County since last w…
BISBEE — If there was one thing protesters in Bisbee wanted to make clear Tuesday morning, i…
(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump announced plans to be in Arizona next week, just hours before Gov. Doug Ducey announced he would extend the state’s stay-at-home order that will allow for some businesses to reopen.
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Residents on the Navajo Nation will be under another lockdown this…
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump likes to talk about the most, the best, the thing t…
The promise of an effective treatment against the coronavirus — an experimental drug that ca…
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed st…