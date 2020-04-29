Our email service providers tells us everything should be back to normal by this time tomorrow, meaning this should be the final improvised Morning Blend newsletter you will encounter, at least for now. As technology becomes more prevalent in our lives, more glitches are bound to come with them, but we will still keep bringing you the news, one way or another.
Yesterday we brought you the story of Gov. Ducey expanding coronavirus testing options in the state. However, what that actually translates to on the ground might surprise you. We have everything you need to know in case or someone you know need to get checked out.
SIERRA VISTA — Anyone who feels they have come in contact with someone with COVID-19 can now…
We also had the conclusion of one signature challenge case yesterday, and today we have another case brought by a candidate against political rivals. This case, however, had a different result — we have all the details.
BISBEE — A judicial candidate’s quest to disqualify her two opponents by challenging the val…
I also recently tasked a photographer/writer friend of mine with an assignment; go to Tombstone at night, take some shots, and write about what he saw, thought and experienced while visiting the "Town Too Tough to Die," gonzo journalism style. The end results are here for your perusal.
We have those stories plus top state and national headlines, opinion columns and political cartoons and more as we enter the midway point of the week. Here's hoping the magic technology elves work hard and have our regular newsletter up and running by Thursday. We are expecting an announcement from the governor as the deadline for his stay at home directive looms, and much more in the days ahead. Thanks for reading everyone!
