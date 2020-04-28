It's not your normal Morning Blend newsletter, but we're still finding a way to bring today's top stories right to you, even though our email service provider is currently experiencing an outage. They have assured us they are working hard to fix the problem, and we hope to have your regular Morning Blend delivered to your inbox tomorrow.

In the race for county assessor, the incumbent challenged the validity of his opponent's signatures. The judge ruled in the case Monday, and the result will reshape the August primary.

Judge disqualifies candidate for Cochise County assessor due to invalid signatures BISBEE — A Benson resident running for the Cochise County assessor's seat was disqualified f…

Also on Monday, Gov. Ducey announced his plan to begin an extensive campaign to test more Arizonans for coronavirus in order to get a true scope of the disease in the state. However, there are no announced sites in Cochise County as of yet. We are reaching out to local health officials and healthcare providers to determine what all this means for residents here. We will have more details in Wednesday's edition.

Meanwhile, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cochise County yesterday, and half of the total confirmed cases have since recovered. We have the latest numbers from the county and state.

Half of confirmed Cochise County coronavirus cases now recovered, data shows Of the 36 people confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in Cochise County, 18 have since reco…

Check out those stories, plus more state, national and international headlines to get all caught up on the biggest news of the day. We will have more reader photos, random facts and other momentary distractions for you once we get our normal email system up again. Thanks for reading and hope you have a wonderful Tuesday!

Brnovich warns of election law challenges after 'ballot harvesting' ruling PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning the U.S. Supreme Court that all of Arizo…

+5 COVID-19 could lead to reductions in Arizona school funding PHOENIX (AP) — Education leaders around Arizona fear a looming recession created by the coro…

+2 1st death from the coronavirus surfaces in Arizona prisons PHOENIX (AP) — The first fatality from the coronavirus in Arizona’s prisons came two weeks a…

`Infecting our dreams': Pandemic sabotages sleep worldwide For millions of people around the world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, sleep brings …

Virus tamed in New Zealand, while Brazil emerges as hot spot WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Surfers in New Zealand hit the waves at dawn, builders return…

Our View: Pandemic will force bad choices A decade later, Arizona is still feeling the impact of the last time this state faced “a bil…