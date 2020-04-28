It's not your normal Morning Blend newsletter, but we're still finding a way to bring today's top stories right to you, even though our email service provider is currently experiencing an outage. They have assured us they are working hard to fix the problem, and we hope to have your regular Morning Blend delivered to your inbox tomorrow.

Until then, we still have important local, state and national stories you will want to check out today. In the race for county assessor, the incumbent challenged the validity of his opponent's signatures. The judge ruled in the case Monday, and the result will reshape the August primary.

Also on Monday, Gov. Ducey announced his plan to begin an extensive campaign to test more Arizonans for coronavirus in order to get a true scope of the disease in the state. However, there are no announced sites in Cochise County as of yet. We are reaching out to local health officials and healthcare providers to determine what all this means for residents here. We will have more details in Wednesday's edition.

Meanwhile, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cochise County yesterday, and half of the total confirmed cases have since recovered. We have the latest numbers from the county and state.

Check out those stories, plus more state, national and international headlines to get all caught up on the biggest news of the day. We will have more reader photos, random facts and other momentary distractions for you once we get our normal email system up again. Thanks for reading and hope you have a wonderful Tuesday!

