TUCSON — Humans are social creatures and the isolation caused by sheltering-in-place can impact our mental health. That’s very significant when you consider the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 36% of the U.S. population is experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression disorder as a result of social distancing and stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, calls to a national crisis helpline saw an 891% jump, and anti-anxiety prescriptions increased by 34% in February, March and April, according to news sources. And the Pima County Health Department warned in May of a spike in suicides. All, again, are reportedly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To address these issues and offer some coping tools, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arizona (OLLI-UA) and UA Department of Psychiatry will host two Zoom webinars this month: Friday, July 17, and Friday, July 24, both at 2 p.m. Each features a question-and-answer session after brief presentations.
These events are free and open to the public. Register online at OLLI.arizona.edu.
COVID-19 Isolation Impacts on Mental Health
On July 17, the webinar title is Recognizing, Addressing and Treating Anxiety and Depression featuring UA/Banner – University Medicine psychiatry faculty members:
Patricia Harrison-Monroe, PhD, associate professor and department vice chair. Dr. Harrison-Monroe’s areas of interest include health disparities, early intervention for serious mental illness, community education and stigma reduction, as well as public health care policy and its effect on at-risk populations; and
Gustavo J. Perez, PhD, assistant professor and lead psychologist at the Early Psychosis Intervention Center (EPICenter). Dr. Perez is a certified trauma specialist working with people experiencing serious mental illness.
COVID-19 Isolation Impacts on Couples and Families
On July 24, the webinar title is Recognizing, Addressing and Resolving Relationship Challenges During Confinement featuring UA/Banner – University Medicine psychiatry faculty members:
Alison R. Coelho, PsyD, assistant professor. Dr. Coelho’s areas of interest include trauma-focused psychotherapy, psychoanalytic psychotherapy, neuropsychology and couples’ therapy with an emphasis on interracial marriage; and
Noshene Ranjbar, MD, assistant professor and director, Integrative Psychiatry Clinic. Dr. Ranjbar’s interests include integrative psychiatry, health disparities – with a focus on Native American and immigrant mental health – and mind-body medicine.
Submitted by UA Department of Psychiatry