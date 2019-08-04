UPDATE: Authorities said the boy was found around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Original story below.
Sierra Vista Police needs assistance in helping to locate 7-year-old Gavin Deolak. Gavin was last seen in the area of Plaza Vista and Avenida Granada on 08/04/19 at approximately 1344 hours.
Gavin is approximately 4’ tall, 65 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and white shoes. Gavin is supposed to be wearing black-framed glasses. If you see Gavin, or a subject matching his description, please call SEACOM at 520-803-3555.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Sierra Vista Police Department in the search of the boy.
The child was last seen in a residential area off of Snyder Road in Sierra Vista.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Sheriff's Assist Team, Sheriff's Deputies, and Geronimo air ship are responding to assist in the search.