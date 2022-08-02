interns

Interns bag up potatoes during the two days they volunteered at the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center.

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Cameron Sexton, a University of Arizona electrical engineering student, grew up surrounded by mining.

He’s the fifth generation of mining in his family, and the third generation at Freeport-McMoRan.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?