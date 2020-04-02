5 Things to Do Or Not on FRIDAY! April 3
1 Today is National Find a Rainbow Day. Thank you to nationaldaycalendar.com. It’s pretty dry in SoCo this week, so you may have to make your own. We’ll settle for Kermit and “Rainbow Connection” by Paul Williams.
2 It’s also National Film Score Day. Time to worship John Williams. Other great scores include some old, old James Bond, Bob Dylan’s Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid, and a long ago favorite, To Kill a Mockingbird by Elmer Bernstein, beautiful and spooky. Head to udiscovermusic.com/stories/the-50-best-film-scores-of-all-time for clips.
3 Science Fridays and all other activities of the Bisbee Science Lab have been cancelled for the duration. The BSL virtual science pick of the day is at the Arizona Science Center: azscience.org. Try to engineer a bridge or study backyard bugs. The BSL is still raising funds to bring a minke whale skeleton to Bisbee. bisbeesciencelab.org.
4 Sadly, Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson will not make it to the stage at Central School Project this spring. It’s a lovely play, produced last year at Arizona Theatre Company, to be done here by an extremely talented cast, headed by Britt Hanson. Let’s hope it will be resurrected.
5 Free blood pressure and glucose tests at Thrive are cancelled.
Support Group Links
Al-Anon groups are meeting with Zoom. Check with so-az-alanon.org or so-az-alanon.org/index.php/electronic-meetings. There’s a schedule and the Zoom links and IDs.
AA groups don’t post here, but if you wish to connect with them, check in with aa-intergroup.org/directory.php
For caregiver support online, check out caregiver.org/support-groups.
Folks who need mental health support can visit nami.org. Covid-19 tips are on the home page.
Overeaters Anonymous: Many groups are meeting by phone or Zoom. There are also virtual non-synchronous meetings happening over email, social media, bulletin boards, and more. Go to oasouthernaz.org for connections.
SATURDAY CANCELLATIONS, CHANGES, AND POSTPONEMENTS
No breakfast at American Legion Post 52
Kars for Kids has been “kancelled.”
Guided River Walk, and San Pedro House are closed. The wilderness area is still open. Info: 520-459-2555.
The 2020 Fit Cochise 5K Walk Run.
La Leche League at Thrive.
Call for rescheduling info for The Month of the Military Child event. 520-533-0710.
Useful information: The Mall at Sierra Vista will be opening at noon and closing at 7 p.m., except on Sundays, when they will close at 6 p.m.
The Installfest at the Warrior Healing Center has been cancelled. Veterans! Your WHC is here for you during this crisis. Call 520-221-4093, email vets@warriorhealingcenter.org, or send a message on FB if you need assistance. They are still raising funds for Velovets Sierra Vista. You are not alone!
No trail rides at Buffalo Corral riding Stables. The horses are resting.
The Sky Island Chamber Players Concert Primavera en Otoño.
Pablo, the Good Enough Mine’s Miner Paint Nite at the Tombstone Brewing Company.
Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes has been closed, so Galactic Strike Night is off. Info: 520-533-2849.