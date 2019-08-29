6 Things to Do on FRIDAY! August 30
1 Bisbee goes all GATS-B today through Sunday. Find several “musical soirees” tonight at “speakeasies” all over town, including “Shimmy and Shake,” old timey burlesque at the Bisbee Grand. Burlesque stars both local and imported start at 8 p.m., but come early to get a good seat and some cocktails from the bar. No cover, but tips are appreciated. The Grand’s number is 520-432-5900.
2 The San Pedro River Arts Council will be hosting its 7th Annual Open, Judged Photography Show and Sale at Cochise College, Benson Center in October. It’s open to all photographers, with separate divisions for youth, amateur color, advanced/professional color, open monochrome, and “digital artistry” (showing heavy manipulation). Enter September 1 through 26. Contact sprarts.org>“Celebrate the Arts,” 520-686-0090 or lastacy43@gmail.com to get an entry form and information packet.
3 Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose checks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9 in Sierra Vista. No appointment is necessary. A two-hour fast gives best results. Call for details: 520-263-3293.
4 Here’s another chance to get up close and personal with the stars of the San Pedro flyway. Hummingbird Banding runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90, just east of Sierra Vista. Enjoy looking at these tiny travelers as staff from the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory capture, band, measure, and release them. The experience is free, but donations are appreciated. Call for details: 520-432-1388.
5 Members, their guests, and all active duty military personnel can enjoy a Schnitzel Dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive in Sierra Vista. $9 gets you schnitzel plus mashed potatoes, red cabbage or green beans, mushroom gravy, and a roll. There’s live entertainment from 8 to 11 p.m. Get details at 520-428-4328.
6 June West & Casey Golden, 7 p.m. The Courtyard, 18 Brewery Ave., Bisbee. June West has a repertoire of songs evoking the journey of her soul. Casey Golden takes his cues from 1960s experimental-pop maestros. Info: 917-664-8353. $5 cover.
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks' charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
SATURDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Breakfast, 8 - 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 - $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 - 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Carr House Visitor Center, 2.1 miles up Carr Canyon Road from the Mesquite Tree Restaurant, will be open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. through Sept. 2. Nature walks, videos, exhibits, more. Info: huachucamountains.org
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. - noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Cochise Linux User Group, 1 - 3:30 p.m., SV Public Library Conference Room, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Linux users talk about their problems and questions about free and open software. Info: 706-476-9506. Free.
Super Smash Ultimate Tournament, 6 p.m. Nerdtopia, 1020 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Must be 13 or older to enter. Game version: US Nintendo Switch. Get more info and rules on Nerdtopias FB page or call 520-263-4552. $15.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 - 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.