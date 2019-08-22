6 Things to Do on FRIDAY! August 23
1 The San Pedro River Arts Council will be hosting its 7th Annual Open, Judged Photography Show and Sale at Cochise College, Benson Center in October. It’s open to all photographers, with separate divisions for youth, amateur color, advanced/professional color, open monochrome, and “digital artistry” (showing heavy manipulation). Enter September 1 through 26. Contact sprarts.org>“Celebrate the Arts,” 520-686-0090 or lastacy43@gmail.com to get an entry form and information packet.
2 Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose checks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9 in Sierra Vista. No appointment is necessary. A two-hour fast gives best results. Call for details: 520-263-3293.
3 Elise Gornish, an extension specialist, will run the program today from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane. Gornish’s research addresses restoration and weed management strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change. In the evening at 5:30 p.m. she will present “Fire & Water” at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. Learn about post-fire restoration of rangelands and other ecosystems. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Both programs are free.
4 Here’s your chance to get up close and personal with the stars of the San Pedro flyway. Hummingbird Banding runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90, just east of Sierra Vista. Enjoy looking at these tiny travelers as staff from the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory capture, band, measure, and release them. The experience is free, but donations are appreciated. Call for details: 520-432-1388.
5 Continuing with "Tribute to NCO Week," Right Arm Night keeps up with the theme starting at 4 p.m. at Eifler Fitness Center, Fort Huachuca. Soldiers, civilians, retirees, and family members can find free finger foods, a pay-as-you-go bar, enter contests, and win prizes. Get details at 520-533-5642.
6 Auditions for “And The Table Shall Be Round” continue at 6 p.m. 4146 Calle Encina in Sierra Vista. It’s an original rock musical drama by David Walter, based on the story of King Arthur and Camelot. Seeking singers and instrumentalists. Auditions end Saturday at 2 p.m. Get more info: 520-222-8711, totmarizona@gmail.com.
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Join area parents, caregivers, and children for the CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. It’s a free hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Get details at 520-432-4232.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks' charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Chicken Fried Steak, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. With mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll. Live entertainment, 8 - 11 p.m. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-428-4328. $9.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Lunar Landing, 6:30 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2100 E. Yaqui St., Sierra Vista. First-come, first-served. Open to all, best for ages 12 plus. Info: whiteeagleaerospace.com. Free.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
SATURDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Cars and Coffee with charity fundraiser, 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. Broxton's Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Music, cars, coffee, raffle fundraiser. Bring cars by 7:30 a.m. Info: 520-508-8047. Free to look.
Breakfast, 8 - 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 - $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 - 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. - noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Cochise Linux User Group, 1 - 3:30 p.m., SV Public Library Conference Room, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Linux users talk about their problems and questions about free and open software. Info: 706-476-9506. Free.
A night with MahaVia and Sonoran Style Hot Dogs, 4:30 p.m. Morning Star Cafe, 10428 Hwy. 92, Hereford. Spanish flamenco, classical guitar and vocals. Info: 520-366-5666. No cover.
Tombstone at Twilight, 5:00 p.m. Allen St., Tombstone. Shopping, dining, gunfights in the park and more., medicine show, cowboy quick draw, and The Wild West Witches. Info: 520-366-4005. Free to watch.
Concert without Borders, 5:30 p.m. International Border Wall, Douglas. Bi-National Chorus, Universidad de Sonora, Cochise College, Frontera Children's Chorus, and more from both sides of the line.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Desert Swing, 6:30 p.m. Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St., Bisbee. A 19 piece orchestra with a new lineup of music plus and new members. Info: 520-432-1400. Advance tickets $15 plus fee at Eventbrite, $20 at the door.
Dirty Shorts: The Cochise County Comedy Show, 7 p.m. Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Skits, standup, improv. Adult content. Seating limited. Reservations and info: faultline92103@yahoo.com. $8 cash at the door.
Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church, 7 p.m. Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Jimi Hendrix Experience at the Second Atlanta International Pop Festival. Recently unearthed footage: “Hey Joe,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Purple Haze.” BYO chairs. Info: 520-432-4866. Free.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 - 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.