6 Things to Do on FRIDAY! August 16
1 Join area parents, caregivers, and children for the CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. It’s a free hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Get details at 520-432-4232.
2 Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose checks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9 in Sierra Vista. No appointment is necessary. A two-hour fast gives best results. Call for details: 520-263-3293.
3 Have fun and support Elks' charities at morning Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane in Sierra Vista. There’s no admission charge. It’s right off Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Get details at 520-458-2065.
4 VFW members, guests, and active duty service members can enjoy a steak fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive in Sierra Vista. They’ll serve steak, onions, mushrooms, potato, corn, beans, roll, and salad, all for $11. You’ll also get live entertainment 8 p.m. to midnight. Call for more information: 520-458-9972.
5 Share your work and hear good work from others at Open Mic Night, 7 p.m. at Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Bring your short stories, poems and music to share and welcome guest author, Betsy Breault. Get info: colburnb@cochise.edu. There’s no cover.
6 It’s time again for Sip & Create, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. The $35 cost includes a 16x20 canvas, paint, aprons, two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), snacks, and instructions to create original art. Call to reserve your spot: 520-533-2015.
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Military Bench Rest Rifle & Pistol Match, 9 a.m. - noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Range 4. Specific requirements for the rifle/pistol type used. Details and info: 520-459-4519. $5. Check $
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. The lab itself is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
SATURDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Breakfast, 8 - 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 - $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 - 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Native Plants of Cochise County, 9 a.m. Groth Hall, UA South, Sierra Vista. Learn about native plants from the highly entertaining Petey Mesquitey. Plant Sale afterwards featuring plants from Spadefoot Nursery. Info: 520-458-8278. The talk is free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Madrean Plants - Hike with Mike, 9:30 a.m., Carr House, 1101 E. Carr Canyon Road, Hereford. A video and a hike featuring plants of the Huachucas. Info: 520-378-0311. Free.
Aglow Outreach Meeting, 9:45 a.m. Golden Acres Estates Clubhouse, 3623 S. Finch Circle, Sierra Vista. Speaker: Pastor Carolyn Priscilla Bynum, author, teacher, songwriter, with a dynamic message. Info: 520-458-7545.
Reading Tree, 10 - 11 a.m. Cochise College Library Commons, 901 N. Colombo Ave., Sierra Vista. For preschool through 5th-graders. Theme: Back to School. Story time, arts and crafts, snacks provided. Parents must accompany children Info: scarbroughk@cochise.edu. Free.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. - noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Match Play Putting Competition, 1 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course Putting Green, Fort Huachuca. Pairings done via Blind Draw. Ties broken by sudden death. Info: 520-533-7088. $5.
Dirty Shorts: The Cochise County Comedy Show, 2 p.m. Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Skits, standup, improv. Adult content. Reservations and info: faultline92103@yahoo.com. $8 cash at the door.
A night of Rhythm & Blues with Prose & Cons, 4:30 p.m. Morning Star Cafe, 10428 Hwy. 92, Hereford. Smooth music, BBQ ribs. Info: 520-366-5666. No cover.
Bratstock, 5 p.m. Jonquil Hotel, 317 Tombstone Canyon, Bisbee. Live music: Melissa Reaves, Auld Lang Syne. After-party with Ex Bats. Food, drinks, auctions, art cars. Info: B.R.A.T.S on Facebook. $10 cover until 8pm, free after.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Film “Dumbo,” 6ish. Warrior Sentinel Field, Fort Huachuca. Movie starts at dusk. Free popcorn, hot dogs, water, soft drinks, while supplies last. Info: 520-266-0254. Free.
Cochise Music Teachers Association Summer Concert, 7 p.m. St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive NW, Sierra Vista. Local guest artists, refreshments. Info: 520-458-5747. Free, donations accepted.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 - 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.